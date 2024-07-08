Plenty of humidity and some heat built in yesterday with temps running in the 80s to lower 90s and dew points jumped up to near 70. This morning, we awake to a muggy start as dew points run in the 60s and 70s. Fog is locally dense across Southeast Mass, where a dense fog advisory is in place until 8am for Bristol and Plymouth County and to Noon along the South Coast.



With the heat and humidity combo, a heat advisory is up for parts of interior Southern New England as the heat index pops to the mid to upper 90s there. Air temps run into the low to mid 90s inland, 80s at the coast. The beach will be the place to be to beat the heat today.

Tomorrow, temps aren’t quite as high, but we’ll have a lot of humidity, and that high humidity will be in place for much of the next 7-10days across the region.

With a lot of water vapor moving up the East Coast and some added moisture from the remnants of Beryl, we’ll watch for more showers and storms to start breaking out Wednesday and Thursday.

As the atmosphere is juiced with moisture, any shower/storm will be capable of producing tropical downpours. The highest risk of flash flooding from storms later this week appears to favor central New England and New York State, but we’ll keep an eye out of what gets going here locally too.

Beryl did make landfall near Matagorda, TX this morning as a Cat 1 with max sustained winds of 80mph.





