Heat Advisory in Effect Monday-Tuesday

7Weather- A Heat Advisory is in effect for most areas inside of I-495, and for inland areas of Bristol and Plymouth Counties. The advisory goes into effect 8 AM Monday and continues through Tuesday evening. Heat index values will be between 95-100º.

MONDAY:

Monday will be the second day in the 90s for most towns in the area. Highs are similar to Sunday’s, between 88-93º. Dew points will jump into the low 70s by the afternoon, and it will start to feel more humid. Heat index values are likely in the upper 90s. Most of the day has a mix of sun and clouds. Just like this weekend, there’s a 10% chance for an afternoon storm.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is the hottest day on the 7-day. It will mark our third day in the 90s, making it a heat wave. Highs will be between 91-96º, with the exception of the Cape & the Islands. It will feel close to 100º with the humidity. Tuesday also has a mix of sun and clouds, and a 10% chance of an afternoon storm.