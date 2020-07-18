Heat Advisory in Effect Sunday and Monday

7Weather- A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the state from 11 AM Sunday until 8 Pm Monday. Heat index values will be between 96-102º both afternoons. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

There could be patchy fog along the South Shore, South Coast, and the Cape and the Islands early Sunday morning. That fog burns off quickly, and temperatures will be close to 80 by 8 AM. We jump into the low 90s by lunch time, but it will feel like the mid 90s with dew points in the mid 60s. The feels like temperature remains between 96-101º from 12-6 PM. Sunday is hotter, muggier, and it is breezy at times.

The UV index is up to 10 (very high). Make sure to re-apply sunscreen if you’re outside. Beach temperatures will be upper 80s to low 90s, and there will be plenty of sunshine. The Cape & the Islands could see gusts up to 25 mph.

The Heat Advisory continues on Monday. Highs will be a couple of degrees “cooler”, but humidity will be higher. Dew points in the low 70s will keep the feels like temperature near 100º. The day is mainly sunny, but there could be a few afternoon storms that fire up ahead of a cold front.

Tuesday has highs in the low 90s inland, and in the mid 80s along the coast. It is another hot day, but humidity is low. Clouds increase throughout the day on Wednesday, and scattered storms are possible late in the day. Temperatures are in the mid 80s.