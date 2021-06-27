It will be hot and humid the next several days. A Heat Advisory has been expanded and is now in effect until 7PM Tuesday. Feels like temperatures today will be between 95-97º. It’s even hotter to kick off the week with the heat index between 98-104º on Monday and Tuesday.

Today starts with lots of clouds, but it gradually clears up with the rest of the day having a mix of sun and clouds. It will feel tropical and it is hot with highs in the low 90s. It is also breezy with winds at 10-20 mph today.

It’s even hotter on Monday with highs in the mid and upper 90s. We will be approaching dangerous feels like temperatures between 98-104º

The beach seems like a good place to be to cool down a bit. Today started mainly cloudy, but it quickly clears up. Noon time will be a good time to head to the water. Tomorrow is mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s at the immediate coastline. Both today and tomorrow have a UV index up to 10. Make sure to reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

If you’re going to take a dip in the water today, make sure you swim by a lifeguard. The rip current threat is up to moderate today.

With highs in the mid and upper 90s, we will be near record high temperatures the first few days of the week. We could tie or break records Monday -Wednesday.

It is likely that the Heat Advisory gets extended into Wednesday with highs still in the mid 90s and heat index values near 100º.