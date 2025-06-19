Yesterday we brought the humidity, today we bring in the heat. Once the low clouds and fog start to peel away, temps take off with the mid to late morning sun, send the temps into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. South of route 44, it will be cooler with low clouds and fog lingering at times through midday. Near and north of Route 44, a heat advisory is up for the heat index to push 95-100.

We’ll also track scattered storms late in the afternoon/evening with a few of them locally strong to severe, especially across Central and Western Mass and up into NH and VT. Most of this is well after 5pm, so the bulk of the afternoon turns out to be dry. Storms tend to fade heading toward the coast early this evening.

Those storms will be out ahead of a cold front that blows through tonight night. The other side of that front offers some great summer weather on Friday and Saturday! Yes a Saturday that’s warm and dry… how bout that! With that said, tomorrow will be rather windy with gusts 30-40mph. So while it’ll be comfortable outside, it won’t be the best hiking weather with those winds strongest in the higher terrain. Tee time? Hope those par 5s are down wind.

One thing to watch for over the weekend, is a complex of showers/storms that runs on top of the dome of heat building across the eastern U.S. If that complex forms over southern Canada, it could provide some late overnight showers/storm Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Sunday still looks warm with clouds yielding to sun again by midday and temps running into the mid to upper 80s.

The heat runs high next week as much of the eastern half of the country runs hot. Temps here will likely be well into the 90s early to mid week. May even have a shot of getting to near 100 Tuesday or Wednesday.







