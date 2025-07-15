Early clouds and spotty showers yield to sunshine and some high heat as temps push up to near 90 this afternoon. While a spot shower of two is possible this afternoon, much of the time will be rain-free with a mix of sun and clouds. Dew points run in the low to mid 70s, pushing the heat index to 95-100 this afternoon. That heat index will hover in that range tomorrow and again on Thursday, prompting the heat advisory that’s in place through the next few days.



We’re rain-free tomorrow before more scattered storms roll in Thursday. Out ahead of a cold front, Friday starts very humid with dew points in the low to mid 70s. However, as a front slips through, humidity lowers in the late afternoon and evening hours behind a few isolated to scattered storms. That’ll set the stage for a great start to the weekend, with refreshingly lower humidity and temps back into the lower 80s.