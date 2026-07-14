We’ll start to build in the high heat and humidity this morning, and really feel it this afternoon. In fact, today will be the most uncomfortable day as highs head for the mid 90s and dew points jump into the mid 60s to near 70. The heat index will push close to 100. A heat advisory is up for today and tomorrow.

The storm risk today is low for southern New England, but much higher across northern New England where damaging wind gusts and even a few isolated tornadoes are possible this afternoon, into early this evening. Locally, we’ll remain very warm and humid through the evening with overnight temps running in the mid 70s to near 80.



After a stuffy start, temps tomorrow warm once again into the low to mid 90s. As a front does drop through, a few isolated afternoon storms are possible. What will be noticeable mid to late afternoon will be the drop in dew points as we go from near 70, back into the 50s for dews.

Thursday is still hot, near 90, but with low humidity. Humidity is very low Friday.



The weekend won’t be as warm, plus we’ll track the chance of scattered showers and storms by then.