While we will trim the thunder threat today and trim the humidity a bit, we’ll crank up the heat as many towns and cities crack the 90 degree mark. With dew points still running in the mid to upper 60s (muggy, but a bit lower than yesterday), the heat index pushes into the mid 90s this afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for parts of Southern New England. Ditto tomorrow.

The risk of a shower is low today, but not zero, as a few isolated showers pop up across eastern Mass this afternoon. They will be few and far between and brief.

Tomorrow, the showers/storms across eastern mass are limited with a better chance for some pop-up storms across the interior. Bottom line, today and tomorrow feature good pool/beach days with just a few spots catching a passing shower/storm. Tomorrow will also feature more of a sea breeze kicking in, allowing for some modest relief at the coast.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll have similar weather as what we had yesterday. That means sky high humidity with dew points pushing into the mid 70s and scattered showers and storms at times. We’ll still catch quite a few dry hours in there, however, with the atmosphere loaded with water vapor, any storm that does fire will be capable of localized torrential rains.

Any relief in sight? Yup… next week we’ll watch a drop off in both the humidity and the higher heat, allowing for a more comfortable feel to the air.



