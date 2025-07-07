We pick up where we left off over the weekend and that means some high heat and high humidity are in place again today. A heat advisory is up for most of southern New England, away from the South Coast, for the heat index to run in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.



This time, we’ll add in a few isolated to scattered showers and storms this afternoon, prompting some localized downpours as some water vapor from the remnants of Chantel gets pulled into our area. Highs max out in the upper 80s to lower 90s today and tomorrow with dew points running near or above 70.

Tonight, some showers and storms are possible overnight across southeast Massachusetts. The air will be soupy with temps and dew points in the low 70s.



Tomorrow, morning low clouds and fog breaks for some hazy sun. We’ll have another round of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with localized downpours. A few storms may contain damaging wind gusts as well across New England, so we’ll keep an eye on the radar for that.

Wednesday to Friday offers a few showers and storms at times, but also a lot of dry hours in there. Highs run in the 70s to lower 80s, so much closer to, if not a bit below the averages.





The weekend looks pretty good as of now, low 80s and mainly dry.