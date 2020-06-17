Heat and Humidity Builds in the Next Few Days

Another stellar, mainly sun-filled day across southern New England with highs stretching in to the low to mid 80s inland, 70s at the coast due to the onshore breeze.

The humidity starts to creep back into the region to round out the week, along with an increase in temperatures, too!

It will certainly feel like summer as we go into this weekend, with Saturday being the Summer Solstice!

Before we head into the holiday weekend forecast (don’t forget about dad!), let’s talk about the rest of the week. Tonight, temperatures only slip into the upper 50s to low 60s. Some patchy fog could develop along the South Coast and the Cape overnight.

Tomorrow, another warm day with highs into the upper 80s, especially for the Merrimack Valley, Metrowest and SE MA (away from the coast). Some patchy fog and clouds to start for the Cape and then emerging sun.

The dry pattern continues, even after our 6th day of no rainfall today.

You’ll have to continue to water the plants and the lawn since we remain mainly dry through the holiday weekend. There is a chance for some spotty thunderstorms to develop Sunday, but that threat is mainly inland, otherwise the rain chances hold off until the star to the next work week.

Temperatures remain in the 80s Monday through next Wednesday with chances for rain and thunderstorms into midweek. However, we are not looking at any washouts right now.