Heat And Humidity Out of Here

7Weather- If you don’t like the heat and humidity, I think you’ll like the weather this weekend and into next week.

SATURDAY:

Saturday morning low temperatures will be hit around 5-6 AM between 53-60º. The day starts with fresh air and sunny skies.

Highs inland will reach into the mid 70s. An onshore breeze keeps the coast close to 70º throughout most of the day.

The day is dry with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Saturday is looking like a decent beach day, just a bit cooler compared to where we’ve been.

SUNDAY:

The day starts with cloudy skies in some areas (mainly at the coast, and areas along and south of the Mass Pike). This area could also see drizzle/sprinkles in the morning

Skies clear in the afternoon, and we get a preview of fall on Sunday, with temperatures below average.

The average high for Boston is 79º, and 76º for Worcester. The coast gets stuck in the mid and upper 60s on Sunday. Inland areas reach into the low 70s.

7-DAY:

The cooler weather continues on Monday. Lows in the morning are in the low 50s, and afternoon temps are in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with highs in the low and mid 70s.