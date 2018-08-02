Heat and Humidity Packing A Punch

As of 11am on Thursday morning, we officially reached 90° in Boston, making it the 11th 90-degree day of 2018. Typically, our average number of 90-degree days is 14, so we will likely reach that be dangerously close to reaching that within the next week as the heat and humidity sticks around next week.

For the rest of our Thursday, combining the 90-degree heat with the 70-degree dew points will allow heat indices to reach into the upper 90s to 100° at times during the afternoon. A Heat Advisory has been posted from noon to 6PM from southeastern NH, to the North Shore, to Boston, to the South Shore and SE MA.

We’ll see mostly to partly sunny skies with an isolated pop-up downpour/storm possible at times, but these will be very localized.

This evening, for the Red Sox game, the humidity will linger under partly cloudy skies with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

Overnight, we don’t get much relief with lows into the mid 70s. Some will wake up with some patchy fog.

Friday brings a threat for some scattered afternoon thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures reach into the low to mid 80s, with slightly cooler conditions at the Cape.

As for the weekend, Saturday will feature on and off showers, some heavy downpours at times, as highs top out in the lower 80s. The pick of the weekend for your outdoor plans by the pool or beach will be Sunday with highs in the upper 80s, dewpoints into the upper 60s, under mostly sunny skies.

The first full week of August features a few more days that could easily reach 90, so don’t put away those fans or air conditioners away just yet. – Meteorologist Jackie Layer