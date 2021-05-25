Heat and Humidity Return with Possibly a Severe Storm

Heat and humidity sky rocket for Wednesday with temperatures for many of us topping out near if not above 90°.

But it’s not just the heat, it’s the humidity too. While today was comfortable, the humidity will climb tomorrow to quite muggy levels and make it feel even worse out tomorrow afternoon. A cold front will move through late Wednesday which will break the heat and humidity and bring relief to close out the week.

However as that strong cold front moves through the heat and humidity, it will spark a few storms — some of which could be strong or severe.

There could be a rogue storm that pops up by late afternoon tomorrow but the main line looks to move through in the evening hours tomorrow.

The highest threat for severe weather is strong, damaging winds. That said, small hail or even a tornado cannot be ruled out. The greatest risk for severe weather is north and west of Boston. As the storms travel closer to the coast line it will be harder for them to sustain themselves so that severe risk will diminish as you travel closer to the water.

Behind the storms tomorrow we wipe the humidity out but keep warm temperatures for Thursday. Thursday looks really nice. Unfortunately for the weekend the cold air arrives just in time to keep temperatures down in the low 60s and upper 50s.