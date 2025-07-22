Yesterday and today were a nice break from the humidity with really dry air in place for summer standards. The dry air allows temperatures to really cool off at night and that they did last night with many towns dipping down into the 40s for overnight lows!

I don’t think we’ll be quite as cool tonight, but it’s still a good night to open up the windows, get some fresh air inside and give that electric bill a break! We’ll be a few degrees warmer tonight with lows falling into the lower 50s for most of us.

Tomorrow is a little warmer, but it’s still a very nice day. It’s more of that classic summer day with temperatures in the 80s, sunshine, and humidity that’s still in check. It’ll be higher than the last few days but still not to the point we’d call it a humid day. The coast line will be just a few degrees cooler tomorrow afternoon.

A heat advisory goes into effect for Thursday and Friday as the heat and humidity build to end the week. Both Thursday and Friday will see air temperatures that are in the 90s and feels like temperatures close to, if not in, the triple digits. Thursday may be somewhat tolerable with the “cooler” temperatures and lower humidity and a breeze that will help keep the hot and humid air moving around — it’s not a stagnant air mass. Friday is hotter, it’s more humid, and while the wind doesn’t totally shut off, it’s not as strong as Thursday.