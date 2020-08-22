Heat and Humidity This Weekend Plus A Few Thunderstorms

After a line of strong thunderstorms dove into southern NH and along and north of the Pike this morning, a few more showers and storms will bubble up this afternoon, but will not be widespread. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds for your Saturday, but just be weather aware since some of the thunderstorms that will pop up this afternoon could be on the strong to severe side with the main concern being damaging gusts.

Highs today stretch into the mid to upper 80s inland, while temperatures will be slightly cooler at the coast due to an onshore breeze.

Overnight, any lingering shower or storm should move out by sunset, with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog developing late. Lows slide into the 60s and it will be muggier than previous nights.

Sunday will be another hot one with higher humidity. A few locations could reach 90°, especially inland. It will be another day with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around into the start of the next work week, along with chances for a few showers and storms.

Wednesday is dry and slightly cooler, with a cooling trend closer to seasonable conditions by the end of the work week.

Another big topic this weekend and into the start of the next work week is the tropics. There is Tropical Storm Laura which is currently just south of Puerto Rico, but continues to bring heavy rain and gusty winds there. It will move westward through this weekend, traversing over the Dominican Republic before moving over Cuba and then strengthening in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before climbing north towards the Gulf coast by midweek. There is also Tropical Storm Marco which is also expected to strengthen to a hurricane later today, ALSO, in the warm Gulf waters. If both Laura and Marco become hurricanes in the Gulf and maintain that hurricane status, this will be the first time in recorded history of two hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time. However, Marco appears to be moving slightly quicker than Laura, so the timing for two hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time may not happen, but having two tropical systems in the Gulf at the same time is remarkable enough (it has occurred before in 1933 and 1959).

Overall, those along the Gulf Coast will have to continue to keep an eye on both systems.