Hot, hot, hot. Full on sunshine through mid afternoon yesterday once again sent temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 90s for many. In fact, Boston officially hit 100 degrees, easily cruising by the record of 95 and reaching the century mark for the first time since July, 2011, when we topped off the 103. We clinched the hottest June on record too, beating out June of 1976. Unfortunately, the high heat and humidity also sparked severe storms in the afternoon and early evening, which produced pockets of wind damage across the area.



While the high heat is out today. The high humidity remains in place and that’ll help fuel scattered downpours this afternoon. The later in the day, the more widespread the rain. This evening, showers and storms continue as well. While the risk for severe thunderstorms, producing damaging wind gusts, is lower today, the risk of localized tropical downpours is still present. The high humidity and the atmosphere loaded with water vapor, will help produce the chance for localized street flooding issues later this afternoon, through the overnight hours. Temps today max out in the 80s, but drop into the 70s around dinner time.

Temps run into the 60s tomorrow with scattered showers in and out and hold in the low to mid 60s Saturday. While the weekend won’t be a washout, it’ll be cool with a few scattered showers. Sunday is a bit milder than Saturday, but still not beach weather material as highs head back to about 70. A few breaks of sun are likely from time to time, but the chillier air holds onto through the weekend. If your weekend extends to Monday, then you’ll catch some nicer weather again with highs near 80 with returning sun.