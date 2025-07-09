High heat and high humidity ruled yesterday as temperatures ran up into the low to mid 90s yesterday afternoon. While a few strong storms we’re sparked in the afternoon across Southeast Mass, the real show occurred at night. The overnight hours around and south of the Mass Pike were quite loud as storms produced a lot of lightning and thunder as well as downpours that pounded on the roof tops. All said and done, many spots picked up a quick 1-2″ of rain underneath some of the more intense storms.





This morning, we’ll track another round of scattered showers through mid morning before a mainly dry late morning/early afternoon. A few spotty showers are still possible inland this afternoon, but we’ll also catch more breaks of sun. Highs run in the low to mid 70s near the coast to low 80s inland. Much cooler than the past few days!

More showers and storms are likely late tonight, into tomorrow morning. Localized downpours will be the main threat. With a lot of clouds around, temps get held down with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday is better, near 80 with just a spot shower.



The weekend still looks good with partly sunny skies and temps in the low to mid 80s, a bit cooler at the beaches.