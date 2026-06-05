Bringing the summer warmth without much humidity, that’s what we were able to do yesterday as highs topped off in the mid to upper 80s and dew points stayed low, near 50.



After a comfortable start this morning, we’ll run it back this afternoon to near 90, at least away from the coast. At the coast, we’ll climb into the 80s and then slip back into the 70s mid to late afternoon at the beaches as an ocean breeze kicks in. It’ll be dry from start to finish today with dew points in the 40s to low 50s. Low humidity again!

The weekend starts off hot, lower 90s for many tomorrow. While it’ll be dry for a while, a few mid to late afternoon storms are possible near the MA/NH border. They become more widespread early in the evening. A few of those storms could produce damaging wind gusts as well. Just keep an eye to the sky late afternoon/evening if you have a beach day plan or hanging near the pool.

Sunday is not a washout, but will feature some scattered showers and storms around midday into the afternoon. It’s a warm and muggy morning with temps in the low 80s around lunch, before slipping back into the 60s and 70s by late afternoon as winds turn northeast and scattered showers/storms rumble through.

Monday is much cooler, 60s coast, 70s inland. We’ll warm back up mid to late week as temps in the 80s return.