Heat Comes Creepin’ Back

Today was a nice break from the heat that we had over the weekend. Boston recorded a high of 89° on Saturday and 90° on Sunday. Today was a different story with a high closer to average… 66° in Boston with a few inland spots touching 70°.

But the heat and humidity is not gone for long. Temperatures return to near 80° on Tuesday and near, if not into, the 90s Wednesday.

Humidity will inch up as well. It’s still comfortable on Tuesday but will get rather sticky by Wednesday.

Rain chances remain quite low this week. On Wednesday we’ll spark a few isolated storms in the evening but like the last few times, they’ll only affect a small percentage of backyards. Boston Logan has been unlucky (like several of us have) and have not seen one of those downpours or showers. Logan has been dry since May 10th outside of a few rogue drops here and there. Not enough to provide any sort of relief or meaningful hydration.

So keep the watering cans and sprinklers out this entire week.

Rain chances increase on Friday, giving us our first shot at real widespread rain. It’s unfortunate timing for anyone taking a long Memorial Day weekend. But the good news is rain chances the rest of the weekend seem ok. Small chances Saturday and Sunday but they’re not all day washouts by any means. The only downfall of the weekend (as of now) is temperatures appear to remain rather chilly.