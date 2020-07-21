Heat Continues, Without The Humidity

Riding the wave… the heat wave that is. With a high of 93 yesterday in Boston, it marked the 3rd day in a row of 90 degree weather, making it officially a heat wave. Today, it’ll be day 4 of the heat wave for many towns and cities, although, it’s possible that Boston and many coastal locations fall just shy of it as localized sea breezes kick in. Overall, it’ll be a fantastic pool or beach day with no thunder threat. In addition the humidity today is much, much lower!

Dew points this afternoon drop into the low to mid 50s. Yesterday, they stayed in the low 70s, so it’ll a noticeable difference for sure.

Higher humidity does return tomorrow and ramps up Thursday. We’ll also trace a few scattered storms tomorrow morning, tomorrow night and again Thursday afternoon. We tend to dry out Friday, into the weekend again.