Today starts our warming trend inland. Norwood and New Bedford reached 90. It was a much different story on the coast with an onshore breeze and high temperature in Boston of 77. Heat, humidity and storms are our weather headlines this week.

Overnight, fog redevelops across southeast Mass. Temperatures fall into the 60s, low 60s for MetroWest. Ridging aloft and mostly sunshine promote hot temperatures for tomorrow afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s/low 90s inland. A light wind will allow sea breezes to develop keeping temperatures in the 80s for the coast. Tomorrow is a dry, but muggy day.

The humidity peaks on Tuesday with a warm front passage. It stays muggy through Wednesday. Dew points are more tolerable Thursday and comfortable on Friday.

The aforementioned warmth and humidity will help to fuel storms for the second half of Tuesday out ahead of a cold front. Right now, most of New England is under a marginal risk for severe weather. One or two storms that pop up could turn severe. The biggest threats would be damaging straight-line winds and small hail.

It stays warm through Thursday with another chance for a storm late in the day.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black