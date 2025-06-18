We are two days away from the official start of summer, and it’s definitely going to feel like it tomorrow with the heat and humidity. That will fuel the threat for storms later in the day.

Most of us are under a Heat Advisory tomorrow. The high heat and humidity could lead to heat illnesses especially during peak heating in the afternoon.

Along with that, there’s the chance for strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening. The heat and humidity will build ahead of a cold front that will trigger those storms. The greatest risk is inland where a few storms could be severe. There’s still an isolated chance for a severe storm in MetroWest. Damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph will be the biggest threat.

Fog redevelops overnight. The low clouds will erode through the early to mid morning hours. Then we’ll get into sunshine through the early afternoon. Storms could develop around/past 4 pm. The storms appear to lose their strength as they move farther east.

Overnight temperatures will be warm in the upper 60s. Once the cloud cover erodes, temperatures will take off. Highs reach near 90° inland. It won’t be as warm for the Cape and Islands. Dew points will be near 70°. The heat and humidity combined will put heat index values, or feels like temperatures, in the upper 90s.

Summer officially starts on Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s this weekend. We finally get a dry Saturday before some of us get a storm Sunday morning. The best chance for that will be closer to the coast and south. Highs get close to 90° on Sunday. Then a heat dome builds across the East Coast!

Highs next week reach the 90s with humidity. As of now, there’s a major heat risk for Monday and Tuesday. The hottest day looks to be Tuesday when could be near 100°.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black