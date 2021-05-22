Heat, Humidity and Sunshine Will Fuel Some PM Thunderstorms Sunday

Saturday featured highs well into the 80s across much of the region, with Fitchburg being the lone 90° high this afternoon. The areas to beat the heat were the South Coast and the Cape and Islands where highs were in the 60s to low 70s.

This evening, we’ll see a few showers especially within the 495-corridor, but these should clear out just after sunset.

Also this evening, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for the NH seacoast and the southern Maine coast from 7PM to 9PM, which is around high tide and will be coupled up with swells from Subtropical Storm Ana which is well out to sea (nearly 200 miles northeast of Bermuda as of 5pm Saturday).

Some minor coastal flooding and even some beach erosion is possible.

Tonight, we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies with overnight lows only diving into the upper 50s to 60s.

Sunday will likely be our first 90° day in Boston as we’ll see mostly sunny skies in the morning giving way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

A cold front will be diving south from the Canadian border, and this will spur up a few thunderstorms through the late afternoon and early evening. Some of these could be on the stronger side with the main threat being strong wind gusts. Be weather aware for your outdoor plans tomorrow afternoon and evening (from 2PM – 9PM).

Cooler and comfortable air moves in for Monday with highs into the low 70s inland, 60s at the coast under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday is another nice day but slightly warmer with highs near 80, cooler along the Cape.

Wednesday brings another boost in the temperatures with highs in the low 90s. This midweek warm-up could bring an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

A cooling trend through the end of the week with highs into the 80s Thursday, 70s by Friday. Some scattered showers are possible for next Saturday, so we will continue to keep an eye on that as we get closer to the holiday weekend.