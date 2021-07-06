The trend is up today in the heat and the humidity as temps top off near 90 and dew points run up toward 70 again. While it won’t be the record heat we saw last week, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon. With this in mind, the National Weather service has issued a heat advisory from 1-7pm for both today and tomorrow. With the heat and humidity today come the thunderstorms too. The highest risk for scattered storms is between 3-8pm. They are hit or miss, so not all towns will see them, although the ones that do develop will be locally strong with the potential of localized damaging wind gusts. There is a slight risk of severe weather in place across the area.

Temps Thursday and Friday fall back into 70s to near 80, but it’ll be muggy, and unsettled. Showers and storms are possible Thursday, and we’ll have to watch the potential of widespread soaking rains Friday AM-midday if Elsa’s track is close enough to southern New England, if not over SE Mass. As a lot of tropical moisture is in the air at the end of the week, the main risk from showers and storms both Thursday and Friday will be localized street flooding with any tropical downpours that get going.