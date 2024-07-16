Another day, another hot and humid set-up for much of the area as we head back to similar temps as yesterday, pushing the highs into the low to mid 90s for many. Like yesterday, the dew points run in the 70s again and once you factor that in, it’ll feel more like 100 outside (heat index). A heat advisory is in place today and again tomorrow.

The thunder threat is late today too, so if you’re heading to the beach or jumping in the pool, you’re good through the afternoon. After 7pm, we’ll keep an eye to the sky to our west as showers and storms break out across western Mass and move east. The risk of severe storms is highest across western Mass. Showers and storms move into central and eastern Mass early this evening, fading in strength as they get closer to the coast.

We’re right back into the heat and humidity tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s and the heat index near 100. Scattered storms that develop mid to late afternoon could be locally strong too. The shower and thunderstorm chance will be with us through the night and still lingering into Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon won’t be as hot, in the 80s, and humidity will start to lower from northwest to southeast.



Nice summer weather settles in Friday – Weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s and humidity in check.