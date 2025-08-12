Editor’s Note: For the final time, today’s weather blog was written by 7News weather intern Spencer Goldman

A heat wave is in full force for the Boston area, with most locations hitting 90 degrees again. We have had 18 such days in Boston so far this year, more than the last two years combined!

The heat wave will continue for many of us inland tomorrow, as many of those towns will be in the low 90s tomorrow afternoon. Coastal spots will be slightly cooler, in the 80s.

We will have mostly to partly sunny skies on Wednesday, but there is a small chance of a localized shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

The humidity will crank up overnight into Thursday, and our next best chance of rain is both Thursday morning with a few showers, and in the late afternoon and evening with rain and thunderstorms.

That will be out in front of a slow moving cold front, which will bring relief from the heat and humidity on Friday and Saturday!

Taking a closer look at the weekend forecast, Saturday looks great! We’ll have mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s, a perfect day to go to the beach and get outside! Most of Sunday also looks good, but there is a chance of a late day storm.

Spencer Goldman