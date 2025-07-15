Editor’s note: Tonight’s blog is written by 7News weather intern Spencer Goldman

A heat wave is upon us for many locations around the Boston area, with most towns inland approaching or exceeding 90° today. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for our area, excluding Cape Cod, the Islands, and some of southern New Hampshire, which is valid through 7pm on Thursday. When you combine air temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with dew points in the low to mid 70s, heat index values could reach 100 degrees.

Isolated showers will fade this evening, and skies will be mostly clear as we head into Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest, which will allow both the heat and humidity to tick up a notch for Wednesday.

We will have mostly sunny skies, with just a small chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon.

Thursday will be hot and humid again with partly cloudy skies. Some communities could see showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon from the daytime heating.

If you think it has been humid this month, you’d be right. Only Independence Day has seen comfortable dew points, with every other day this month so far feeling muggy or tropical.

We will finally see relief for the weekend! As a cold front moves through, dew points will drop as we move through the day on Friday, with the heat breaking the following day on Saturday.

As of now, the weekend is looking good!

Spencer Goldman