Back to back beach and pool days the last couple of days as temps yesterday took another step up. We hit 91 in Boston, marking the first official 90 degree day in Boston of the year. It’s the 5th latest 90 degree reading at Logan Airport, where records are kept. Now that we have that in the books, will we take another run at it today? Close, but I expect to fall just shy of it as highs top off in the upper 80s. With that said, some towns just away from the coast will likely touch 90 or 91. With dew points drifting up to near 70, it’ll be very humid with just an isolated afternoon shower/storm popping up, mainly northwest of Boston.

The sky high humidity, combined with instability and a disturbance moving in from the west will trigger scattered storms tonight and more scattered storms on Friday. With the atmosphere juiced with water vapor, localized downpours, producing a quick 1-3″ are possible. Those high amounts won’t be found everywhere, but where the bands of heaviest rain set up, we’ll watch for poor drainage flooding, street flooding and perhaps some small stream flooding. The ground is saturated, so there’s limited capacity to absorb more water.

Saturday isn’t completely storm free, but any shower or thunderstorm activity looks more isolated in nature vs. what we’ll have Friday and again Sunday. Sunday does feature more widespread showers and storms again by the afternoon.