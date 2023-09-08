90-95 was the temp range for many of us yesterday afternoon as Boston even briefly hit 93 before the sea breeze kicked in. That was good enough for the hottest day of the year for Boston, as well as 93-95 inland, pretty much matching one of the hotter days of the year there too. We even tied the record of 90 in Worcester. Add in the humidity and the heat index was close to 100 for many.

Today, we’ll take a bit of the heat, upper 80s and low 90s for most, with lower temps near the south coast. The breeze picks up a bit too, so that’ll help a bit as well. Still, with high humidity in place, a heat advisory is in effect as the heat index nears 95 this afternoon. We’ll also track scattered storms mid to late afternoon northwest of 495, where a few storms could locally be strong with damaging wind gusts.

It won’t be as hot over the weekend, but still warm and very humid as dew points run in the 60s to near 70. Scattered storms tomorrow are mostly in the afternoon and favor near and northwest of I-95. Scattered showers and storms will be hit or miss on Sunday too. The main risk will be localized downpours/street flooding since the atmosphere has so much juice to it with the high humidity.

Temps trend back into the 70s next week, but it’ll be muggy and unsettled with scattered showers/storm from time to time.

The big story in the tropics in Hurricane Lee. Lee rapidly gained strength yesterday, gaining category 5 status. It’ll continue to track west to northwest over the next several days. At some point, by the middle of next week, it’ll turn north, paralleling the east coast. Too early to say how much of an impact it’ll have around here late next week/early weekend, but worth watching closely to see how the path evolves over the next several days.