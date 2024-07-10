A heat advisory is up again today for the combo of heat and humidity to push the heat index to 95-100 this afternoon. Boston runs close to 90, low to mid 90s are likely north and west of the city. Temps are lowest along the south coast where a busy southwesterly breeze comes in off the water.



The chance for storms is rather low today for many of us, although a few isolated storms may pop up northwest of Worcester this afternoon. The highest risk of showers and storms that produce localized flash flooding and severe weather, including isolated tornadoes will be more geared to NY State, VT and parts of central/northern NH. That’s where remnant moisture from Beryl will be much more concentrated.

A few showers/storms do drift in here late overnight, and linger into tomorrow. There will be a lot more clouds in the morning with spotty showers with breaks of sun in the afternoon in between some isolated storms. Temps won’t run as high tomorrow, but still near 90 where the sun breaks out the most (likely northwest). It’ll be very humid, but also breezy, so that’ll help.

Friday into Saturday, the humidity remains high. The highest chance for showers/storms looks to be Friday night into Saturday morning, where localized downpours are possible.

The second half of the weekend looks hot, but dew points drop a bit. Highs head for the low to mid 90s. Humidity comes ramping back up Monday-Wednesday with temps in the 90s again.



Any chance for a break? Late next week, it’s possible that we’ll catch a few days of lower humidity and temps not quite as hot.