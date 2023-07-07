Back to back 90 degrees for some inland communities are in the books. Today, we’ll add day 3 for some.

Places like Norwood, Bedford, Fitchburg, and Nashua, NH will have their chance of clinching the heat wave today as highs soar to 90 or just above it inland. At the beaches, it’ll be another fun one in the sun as temps hover around 80 with a breeze bending in from the ocean. We look dry from start to finish as showers and storms stay northwest of Worcester County, keeping it quiet across Central and Eastern Mass.

Tomorrow, we’ll knock off a couple degrees, but it’s an overall solid start to the weekend. While a few pop-up showers and storms are possible, most of the favor inland locations (mainly near and northwest of 495), and even there, much of the day is dry. Highs run 75-80 at the beach to 85-90 inland.

Sunday has more clouds and a passing isolated showers/storm, but most of the rain holds off, to our west during the day. That wet weather does move in Sunday night and Monday, with widespread showers and storms to begin to new workweek.

Enjoy the weekend!