Yes, you read that right. The worst of the heat is yet to come. It was hot and humid yesterday and that sparked a few severe storms yesterday afternoon and evening. Those storms were on a cold front, however it’s acting less like a cold front and more like a “less humid” front. So you’ll notice a slight break in the humidity today. That said, yesterday was downright tropical so our less humid day today still leaves us sticky/muggy. Temperatures will head back to the 90s this afternoon.

A heat advisory is back into effect today and it stays in effect through Sunday evening! Heat index values will be near 100° today, tomorrow, and Sunday. In fact by Sunday we could see a few towns get closer to feels like temperatures of 105°.

Actual air temperatures this weekend will climb to the middle to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures Saturday will be near 100° and 105° by Sunday.

We’ll be close to records on Sunday for both Boston and Worcester. Breaking records Saturday will be a little more challenging. First, it’s our “cooler” of the two days (it’s all about perspective) and second, the records are a few degrees warmer. Records will be challenged if not broken on Sunday.