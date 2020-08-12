Heat Relief on the Horizon & The Perseid Meteor Shower

Yesterday’s high of 94° in Boston made our third heat wave of 2020 official, thought we’re not done with the heat just yet.

Temperatures today will return to the 90s with a ton of humidity. While the actual air temperatures peaked yesterday, the humidity will peak today. So today will feel just as hot, and for those that don’t like humidity, probably worse than yesterday did! It’s a rinse and repeat forecast from the last two days. Hot, humid, with a few spot storms. Those storms will be very isolated and most will stay dry, but keep an eye to the sky.

A heat advisory is in effect again today but a few of us have been dropped. It continues for areas inside of 495 and south of the Mass Pike. That’s where we’ll see prolonged and widespread feels like temperatures in the upper 90s. Worcester county and southern New Hampshire will stay face the heat and humidity today, but feels like temperatures will hold in the mid 90s — slightly below advisory criteria.

Today will be another good beach day, as has this entire week so far, but like mentioned above, just watch for that small storm chance later today.

Looking for relief? Well there’s some on the way! Thursday will still be warm, but you’ll feel that humidity come down a ton. The real relief comes Friday and for the weekend as temperatures fall to the low to middle 80s with humidity levels staying low. Each day starting Thursday, the coast will be cooler.

On another note, the Perseid Meteor Shower peaks over the next few nights. It’s actually been ongoing since July 17th but will peak tonight and tomorrow night. The best viewing time will be between 2am and dawn the next couple of mornings. But viewing conditions will not be ideal. First, you’ll have to get away from city lights, but beyond that you’ll still have about a 50% moon to contend with along with clouds. Skies will be cloudier south, so if you’re going to do a drive to see these, head north! The further the better… less clouds and less light pollution. During the peak you can catch 40-50 meteors per hour!