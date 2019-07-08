Heat Returns Tomorrow, Humidity Holds Off

What a weekend across New England. From the extreme heat and humidity on Saturday ahead of the severe thunderstorms that roared through, to the lower humidity and sunshine on Sunday, we saw quite the stark difference over the holiday weekend.

Now as everyone heads back to reality after the extended holiday weekend, it looks like the comfortable conditions AND the sunshine sticks around for most of the work week.

With winds on the calm side this morning, we will likely see a seabreeze set up through the afternoon, keeping temperatures into the 70s at the coast. Farther inland, highs will be in the low 80s.

However, we are tracking the heat returning tomorrow, but thankfully the humidity holds off. Temperatures inland tomorrow will stretch to around 90, but areas along the coast will be into the low to mid 80s.

The next best chance for showers / storms moves in by late Thursday and continue into Friday.

The good news for your weekend plans is that the wet weather moves out by Saturday, making for a nice start to the weekend.