It was another warm/hot day today with temperatures hitting 90° for a few of us south of Boston. The heat and (unfortunately) the dry pattern rolls on for a few more days. We’ll have a few spotty showers roll through overnight and a few showers or a thunderstorm pop up tomorrow afternoon but only a hand full of us will benefit from that rain.

We are in desperate need of rain. More rain than what’s on the way tonight and tomorrow. Not including today, Boston is #13 for driest year-to-date. Records go back 150 years to 1872!

Here’s the timeline. A few showers come through tonight but are gone tomorrow morning. We’ll break back into sunshine tomorrow and then pop a few isolated showers or a thunderstorm tomorrow. Unfortunately they’re very hit and miss.

Rainfall amounts from this will be paltry. I wouldn’t focus on exact towns because it’s dependent who actually sees a shower but the takeaway is 1 to 2-tenths of an inch IF THAT. Some towns won’t see anything. Then a few lucky towns that see some heavier showers may pick up a half inch of water.