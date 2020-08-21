Heat Sticks Around As Dewpoints Climb Through the Weekend

Today, high temperatures stretched into the upper 80s, with a few spots reaching 90° earlier this afternoon. Thankfully, today’s heat was met with comfortable dewpoints, making the heat bearable.

There are a few showers to our north, and if these stay together, we could see a few of those just skim southern NH and extreme NE MA around 9PM, otherwise, we’re looking at a quiet and dry evening ahead.

The heat we saw today sticks around through this weekend, as the dewpoints will climb higher.

Not only will we be tracking the heat and humidity, but we will see a chance for some thunderstorms to bubble up into the afternoon hours on both weekend days. We’re not tracking a complete washout, but just be weather aware for your outdoor afternoon plans both Saturday and Sunday. As far as timing, the thunderstorms appear to pop-up around 2pm Saturday and slide southeastward through the afternoon and evening (sticking around just ahead of sunset).

An isolated thunderstorm is possible on Sunday, too, similar to Saturday.

Near 90 to kick off the next work week, both Monday and Tuesday, with both days also featuring the threat for afternoon storms.

Speaking of the next work week, all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as two tropical systems will climb closer to the Gulf coast. As of the Friday 5PM update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Laura, which is currently just to the east of the northern Leeward Islands pushing westward across the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico, passing just south of Florida through the weekend and making a turn to the northwest and strengthening to a Category 1 Hurricane in the very warm waters of the Gulf before making landfall along the Gulf coast states.

This is a tricky forecast because there’s another system that will be passing through the Gulf at the same time. Currently Tropical Depression 14, this storm will continue to strengthen through tonight as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula, likely becoming Tropical Storm Marco.

As it enters the very warm waters of the Gulf, it will likely strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane Monday, and if so, this means we could have two hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time. This could be the first time that we have two hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time according to the National Hurricane Center (at least since records began in 1851). Below is a look at both tropical systems forecast cones:

This will be certainly something to watch, especially for all of those along the Gulf coast through this weekend and into the start of the next work week. Back here locally, we trend closer to seasonable conditions by the end of the 7day.