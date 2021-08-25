For your Wednesday, highs stretched into the low 90s, the second day in a row for quite a few locations including Boston, Norwood, Fitchburg and Nashua.

This evening, it will still be muggy under mostly clear skies, especially if you’re heading to Fenway for the Red Sox game.

Tonight, temperatures only dip into the upper 60s under mainly clear skies.

Tomorrow, we heat up again, this time a little hotter than today.

We have a Heat Advisory issued due to feels like temperatures nearing the triple digits by the afternoon.

Not only do we have a Heat Advisory, we also have an Air Quality Alert for SE MA, the Cape and Islands as ozone levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

With the heat expected to stick around for the third day in a row, this would mean that it’s our fourth heat wave this year! The last time we saw 4 separate heat waves in a year over 30 years ago in 1988. Another fun fact is that this would be the 5th time since records began that we’ve had 4 heat waves in one year.

Looking ahead to Friday, highs will be slightly cooler as dewpoints trend lower through the day.

Relief from the heat and humidity is with us this weekend, however it is accompanied by rain chances. We’re not looking at washouts, but some showers move in from the west late day Saturday, and scattered showers are expected for Sunday. Highs both weekend days are in the 70s.

80s swing back in for next week with a few showers Monday, spot shower Wednesday.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Two different clusters of thunderstorms have an 80% of development over the next 5 days, which could be our next two storms which would bring us up to Ida and Julian — something we’ll continue to monitor.