We’ve got incoming storms for your Tuesday evening, so be weather aware!

For central Massachusetts, the timing is between 7-10 p.m., and for eastern Massachusetts, the timing is later, between 8-11 p.m. Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded the threat for severe weather to 2 out of 5, a “slight” risk mainly for damaging wind gusts. Some isolated large hail is a possibility too. If you get any severe weather warnings, get inside and get away from any windows.

Temperature wise, it’ll be warm in the 80s for much of the evening with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. We’ll be dry overnight but humid.

We get to do this all over again on Wednesday.

Highs will be hot in the low to mid 90s, but with still oppressive levels of humidity, that’ll feel like the upper 90s and low 100s in the afternoon.

Much of the day will be dry, but we have chances for storms again in the evening and nighttime.

Right now, the severe risk is limited in the Boston region to just a level 1 out of 5 “marginal” risk. That risk is higher for portions of central Massachusetts. Storm chances continue Wednesday night, with just lingering rain for Thursday morning.

Thursday will be cooler in the 80s but it’ll still be pretty humid. However, relief is on the way. We’ll get a nice break in the humidity Thursday night into Friday. The lower humidity sticks around for the upcoming weekend, too.