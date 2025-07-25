On a southwest wind, temps snuck up to around 90 yesterday, and today, we’ll head into the mid 90s. The record for the date in Boston is 96, and the forecasted high is right around that. Today, the dew points run into the low 70s this afternoon and that’ll push the heat index close to 100. A heat advisory is in place.

Today, we’ll also watch for the chance for scattered storms to develop this afternoon. A few isolated storms get going as early as around 1pm and the risk for these scattered storms lingers until 8pm. The risk for severe weather today is “slight” which typically means a few storms that do form, will be capable of damaging wind gusts. Bottom line… if you’re heading pool side or to the beach today, keep an eye to the sky.

Once the storms clear, gradually we’ll lower the humidity tonight and tomorrow looks like a great summer day overall. Highs Saturday range from the upper 70s at the coast to the mid 80s inland.

Sunday brings back the chance for showers/storms as a warm front and wave of low pressure approaches from the west.

Once that system clears the coast, it’s back to heat and humidity early next week with highs near 90.



