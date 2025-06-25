Don’t get me wrong, I like summer but the past few days have been brutal….and I don’t even work outside!! Perhaps it’s my older age being a factor too but temps in the mid 90s to low 100s is…too hot. Thankfully, the thermometer begins to go the other way for a few days. It will take most of Wednesday night to flush out the high heat and humidity but it will happen and Thursday will be pleasant for outdoor activities:

High temps across the region will run some 30 degrees cooler compared to Tuesday’s high temps:

A cool front is the reason for the sudden turnaround in temps for tomorrow but that front will also be able to produce quite a few clouds across the region and even a few isolated showers at times:

Overall, some decent weather for outdoor activities (except maybe the beaches). That front won’t be going away tho and that means quite a few clouds for Friday, Saturday and even Sunday. I don’t think it’s gloom and doom weather but rather, lots of clouds/ some sun/ and maybe a passing shower at times. Not ideal but manageable.

Enjoy the break from the sizzling temps for a few days.

~JR