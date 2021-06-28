Temperatures soared today well into the 90s for just about everyone, marking the beginning of our second heat wave of the year and also the month.

With the humidity included, it took the 90s and made it feel like the lower triple digits for many of us this afternoon. And with no break any time soon, a heat advisory remains in effect until Wednesday night as feels like temperatures will climb back near 100° both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heat advisories are issued for a few reasons. Obviously hot days but not just for a single hot day. It’s for prolonged periods with no relief. And while there isn’t relief during the day for the next two days, there also isn’t any relief overnight. Tomorrow morning at 7am it will already feel like the lower 80s and we’ll once again head to triple digit heat index values.

Again the beach will be the place to be tomorrow with beach temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.