We’ll keep this one short and sweet. Monday and Tuesday are your “nice” days this week. I put nice in quotes because it’s not your stereotypical nice New England summer day. We’ll have a fair amount of clouds both days. A spot shower is possible on Monday and a stray few sprinkles on Tuesday. It will be humid and temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Humidity is high today — on the top end of stick/muggy but it’s only going to get worse this week. It’ll be tropical by the second half of the week.

It’s not just the humidity that’s climbing, temperatures do too. By the end of the week we’ll likely see our 3rd heat wave of the year. Not only will temperatures climb to the 90s, but when you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100°.