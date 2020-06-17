Heat Wave Ahead For Some

Three days in a row of 90+ degree weather constitutes a heat wave. For some towns and cities northwest of Boston, that streak starts tomorrow as highs crack 90. Today, we step toward the direction as highs run in the low to mid 80s across the area away from the coast. Temps hold in the 70s at the coast.

Humidity comes up Friday, into the weekend, and although it will be muggy, it won’t be over the top humid.

Peak heat is Friday and Saturday with mid 90s for northern Mass and Southern New Hampshire. Along the coast, sea breeze keep temps in the 80s as highs run in the low 90s across the western and southwest suburbs of Boston. Cape Cod stays in the 70s.

The pattern runs mainly dry through the weekend with just a stray interior storm popping up. A better chance for scattered showers and storms won’t arrive until early next week.