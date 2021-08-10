While it’s a damp and dreary start to the day, the forecast does feature more sunshine breaking out this afternoon, and eventually, the high heat builds in by tomorrow afternoon.



Temps today run 75 to 85 this afternoon, coolest at the coast, warmest inland as some sunshine breaks back out after a damp and gray morning. With dew points running in the mid 60s to near 70, it’ll be humid too.





The humidity ramps up to go along with the heat tomorrow, and it’s all about that combo going forward from tomorrow, into Saturday. With highs in the low to mid 90s tomorrow and in the mid to upper 90s Thursday, it’ll feel oppressive at times at the heat index runs close to 100 tomorrow and near 105 Thursday. Heat advisories and excessive heat watches are in effect. Not only will it be very hot during the day, there won’t be much relief at night. As dew points hold in the mid 70s, overnight lows will hold in the mid to upper 70s as well. A/C on around the clock type pattern for sure.

The storm risk is isolated tomorrow afternoon, through Friday, with the main risk for any pop-up storm being locally heavy rain and lightning. Storms are likely more widespread sometime Saturday afternoon or evening as a cold front approaches. On the other side of that cold front, temps slide back to the low 80s with lower humidity by Sunday.

