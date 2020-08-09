Heat Wave Begins

Today, we’re likely tracking the start of our next heat wave as highs will stretch to 90° for quite a few locations later this afternoon. The 90°+ heat then sticks around through Wednesday, along with the humidity peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For your Sunday, not only are we tracking the heat, but we’re also tracking the chance for some pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon, between 2pm-6pm. These will not be widespread, so just be weather aware during any of your outdoor plans this afternoon.

Similar to today, tomorrow also features the heat, mostly sunny skies, and the pop-up afternoon thunderstorm.

Tuesday is dry, but hot and a bit humid with highs into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday likely concludes our heat wave as highs stretch into the low 90s as a cold front slowly approaches New England from the northwest. This front will spark off some showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Those showers and storms start off from the northwest and spread to the southeast.

Depending on the speed of the front, some of the showers will linger into Thursday, but at least we are tracking lower temperatures Thursday with highs into the mid to upper 80s. By Friday, we’re in the low 80s under mainly cloudy skies and next weekend looks seasonable with highs in the low 80s, cooler coast under mainly sunny skies.