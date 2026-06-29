Temperatures will be on the rise as a ridge of high pressure builds over the northeast, with near-record highs expected.

The week will start seasonable on Monday but quickly turn hot. By Tuesday temps are expected to touch 90 degrees, but will continue to warm through the end of the week.

By Wednesday conditions could be hazardous for some, especially those sensitive to the heat. This gets even worse, by Thursday conditions are likely to be potentially dangerous for anyone outside that doesn’t hydrate enough or spends too much time outside.

Once we reach the weekend things will finally cool down below the dangerous heat threshold, but chances for thunderstorms will also return.

Stay tuned to the forecast this week as the heat builds in as updates from the 7Weather Team may indicate worsening conditions the forecast becomes more certain. Remember to keep cool, stay hydrated, and DO NOT leave kids, pets, or electronic devices in your vehicle his week.