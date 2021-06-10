First off, did you see it? Clouds broke enough this morning for a good view of the partial solar eclipse here in southern New England as up to 73% of the sun was obscured by the moon passing in front of it. @lavalleephoto sent in this pic on twitter this morning of what the eclipse looked like in Worcester. Great shot! The next partial eclipse for southern New England is in October 2023, but that coverage area is only 17% max. The big one we’ll be gearing up for is the April 8th, 2024 event. 93 % coverage of the sun will be seen in Boston and it’ll be a total eclipse in parts of northern New England.



Another big story… the reduced heat and humidity. It’s a huge difference today as temps stay near 70 at the coast, run 75-80 inland. Dew points crash into the 40s. This will for sure break the 5 days heat wave, which was the 2nd earliest 5 day heat wave in Boston and just 2 days later than the 1925 5 day heat wave.

Temps remain comfortable through the weekend, into next week as highs in the 70s to low 80s become common. A few Saturday morning showers are possible as well as some afternoon/evening storms on Sunday. With that said, a good chunk of the weekend will feature dry air. Sunday will be the warmer of the two weekend days.