96 degrees was the official high temp in Boston yesterday, missing the record by 1. While it was no record, it was certainly uncomfortably hot as highs cracked 90 for the third day in a row, clinching our first heat wave of the year. Today, it’s likely that many towns and cities away from the south coast will mark their 4th day in a row of 90 degree weather as the heat wave rolls on. Once again, a heat advisory is in place. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with heat indicies around 94-98.





While it’ll feel similar to yesterday, the late afternoon and early evening will look different on the radar as scattered showers and storms become more widespread late in the day and early this evening. The highest risk for storms favors locations away from Southeast Mass, as many areas near and north of the Pike will catch a passing shower/storm. With the atmosphere loaded with water vapor, the main risk from these storms will be cloud to ground lightning and downpours. Isolated storms develop around 3pm and become more widespread after 5pm and linger into this evening. It’ll still be a steamy night with high humidity and lows in the 70s.







A few more scattered storms roll through tomorrow with very warm and humid air still in place. Tomorrow evening, we’ll see changes move in as much lower humidity enters Southern New England. The difference will no doubt be noticeable by Thursday and the cooler air and lower humidity will stick around through this weekend.







Also, a partial solar eclipse will occur Thursday morning. Clouds may obscure the eastern horizon near the coast/southeast Mass with the best chance for clearing skies across the interior. If you do look at the sun, make sure your have the proper eyewear.

Once the heat breaks, the high heat stays away from us through much of next week, allowing for a much more comfortable classroom experience for the kids as the school year finishes up for many students.