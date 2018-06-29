Heat Wave Upon Us

With the 90-degree heat that is building into the region this weekend, it will also be accompanied by the humidity, so be sure to bring the extra water bottle with you to any of your outdoor plans this (almost) holiday weekend as heat index values will likely get close to 100 for some.

Now, a “heat wave” is defined as three or more consecutive days with 90° or above high temperatures. Well it’s likely we will see at least six days stretching into the 90s in the 7-day forecast.

The tropical-like downpours that swept through yesterday have since moved off the coastline and a dome of high pressure will be taking over southern New England for the foreseeable future. High pressure typically allows for quiet, drier weather and that’s what we will see this weekend and into the week. So, thankfully, we saw the torrential downpours yesterday to feed the lawns and plants ahead of the heat.

The hottest day on the 7-day is Sunday, with highs into the upper 90s, and dew points in the low 70s, that will be the most oppressive day, as well.

Then, the next chance for a few storms will not be until the 4th of July, but those chances remain farther inland.

Closer to the coastline, we will likely remain mostly sunny with highs in the 90s, and by the evening temperatures should slip into the 80s, great conditions for the Pops on the Esplanade and for those fireworks celebrations.