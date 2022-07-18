7Weather- Inland spots will go into their first heat wave this summer. It’s a long heat wave with areas away from the immediate coastline forecast to get 6 consecutive days in the 90s.

Let’s start with tonight. There will a few lingering storms throughout the first part of the night with storms ending between 12AM-2AM. After this, a cold front moved in and starts to drop our humidity from west to east. Most of the night will continue to feel tropical and then we begin to drop humidity tomorrow morning.

It will still feel a bit muggy early tomorrow morning, but humidity is dropping and it will feel comfy by the afternoon. Humidity isn’t bad, but it’s hot with highs in the low 90s.

It’s still not too humid on Wednesday, it’s just hot on with highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday will feel the hottest with humidity increasing. Dew points are up to tropical so that means our heat index values will be close to 100º. If you work outside make sure you are staying hydrated and taking plenty of breaks.

The heat continues into the weekend with highs in the the low and mid 90s. A sea breeze likely keeps the coast a bit cooler.